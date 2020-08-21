1/1
James O. Bodenstab
Troy, New York-Bodenstab, James O., 70, entered into eternal life suddenly on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at home. Relatives and friends are invited to join Jim's family for his Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine’s Church, Lansingburgh on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. which will be followed by burial with U.S. Marine Corps honors at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy. Please arrive between 10:00 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. as your name and contact tracing information will be gathered at the entrance to the Church before entering. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the care of the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue Troy, NY. Please visit the “Condolences” tab on Jim’s obituary at sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-o-bodenstab



Published in The Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
