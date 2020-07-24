1/1
Major James T. Ryan III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy-Major (U.S. Army, Ret.) James T. Ryan, III, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Albany-Stratton VA Hospital after a long illness, with his loving family by his side Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Church, Lansingburgh followed by interment with full military honors at 2:00 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville (50 person maximum). Because of the times, a reception celebrating his life will be held next year at a date, time and location to be announced. For the complete obituary, to share a memory of offer an on-line condolence, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-t-ryan-iii



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Augustine's Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Interment
02:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Just wanted to pass along my condolences to Evelyn and the rest of Jim’s family and his friends. I only got to work with Jim a couple of times each year at NYS Homeland Security, but really enjoyed working with Jim and hearing his stories. Great fella! Jim, the NYS Towns conference was never the same without you! God Bless.
John Borst
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved