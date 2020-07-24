Troy-Major (U.S. Army, Ret.) James T. Ryan, III, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Albany-Stratton VA Hospital after a long illness, with his loving family by his side Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Church, Lansingburgh followed by interment with full military honors at 2:00 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville (50 person maximum). Because of the times, a reception celebrating his life will be held next year at a date, time and location to be announced. For the complete obituary, to share a memory of offer an on-line condolence, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com
