1/1
Father James T. Spenard OSA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILADELPHIA, PA.- Father James T. Spenard, OSA, 74 of the National Shrine of St. Rita’s Church and former, longtime Pastor of St. Augustine’s Church in Lansingburgh, NY passed to the Lord on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 in Philadelphia. He was born in Waterford, NY on Oct. 4, 1946 and was the beloved son of the late John (Ben) and Alma Baillargeon Spenard. Father Jim was a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Waterford, NY and LaSalle Institute, Troy, NY. He entered Good Counsel Novitiate, New Hamburg, New York on September 9, 1964, and professed simple vows on September 10, 1965. Following the novitiate, he attended Villanova University during which time he professed solemn vows on September 14, 1968. He graduated from Villanova in 1969 with a B.A. in Philosophy. He did his theological studies at the Washington Theological Coalition from 1969 to 1972, from which he received an M.A. in Theology. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 17, 1972 at St. Mary’s Church, Waterford, by Bishop Edward J. Maginn. His assignments included, St. Rita’s Shrine Church, Philadelphia, PA, St. Augustine’s Church Lansingburgh, NY, St. James Church Carthage, NY and Immaculate Conception in Hoosick Falls, NY. Father enjoyed the water, whether sailing his sunfish, traveling the intercostal waters and vacationing on the St. Lawrence. We thank the Lord for Fr. Jim’s deep faith, love of the Lord and his holy and generous priesthood. Fr. Jim will be remembered for his devotion to the people of St. Augustine’s Parish and his selfless dedication to serving those in his ministry. He is the beloved brother of John “Jack” Spenard; devoted uncle of Andre (Allison) Spenard and Tony (Patti) Spenard; great uncle of Olivia and Claire Spenard; also survived by several cousins, friends and his Augustinian family. Reception of Fr. Jim’s body will be at 3:00 pm on Friday Oct. 16, 2020 at St. Augustine’s Church, 25-115th. Street Troy, NY 12182 Visitations will be from 3:00 – 7:00 pm Friday in the Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 7:00 pm. Attendance at funeral mass requires pre-registration, via St. Augustine’s Parish website or by calling the parish office, starting on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. In compliance with pandemic regulations masks will be required and social distancing practiced for the viewing and funeral. Interment will be private on Saturday morning in St. John’s Cemetery, Troy, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. 565 Fourth Avenue Troy, NY 12182. Phone (518) 235-0952. For online condolences please visit SanvidgeFuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/father-james-t-spenard-osa


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved