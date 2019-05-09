Latham, New York - James W. Parnell, 75, of Latham, formerly of Troy, beloved husband of 47 years of Lena D. Parrotte Parnell of Latham, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Bernard and Genevieve LaWare Parnell and was a graduate of Troy High School. Jim was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.He retired after 20 years from the Troy Housing Authority where he had been a Maintenance Mechanic and had previously been employed at Siena College and also for 25 years at Adirondack Steel.Jim was a devout member of Redeeming Love Church in Brunswick, a member of the in Albany and in Troy, American Legion Post #1489 in Wynantskill and a Lifetime Member of the 25th Infantry Division Association. Jim loved car racing, games, travelling and especially meeting up with his Vietnam War buddies and other friends at the Stewart’s on Swatling Rd. and RT-2 in Latham.Beloved husband of 47 years of Lena of Latham, devoted father of Patricia Parnell of Whitehall, Frank C. (Mary Meyers-Maio) Maio of Schodack and Christina Bridger of Watervliet, brother of Melvina “Mazie” (Jose) Borrero, the late Bernard Charles (late, Barbara) Parnell, Jr., the late Thomas (wife, Margaret “Peggy” of Troy) Parnell, the late Donald (late, Joan) Parnell and the late Violet (late, Angelo Luis “Chico”) Acevedo, also survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by a grandson, Joshua.Funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue, (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.Interment with full military honors will be provided by the Patriot Guard Riders, the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to of Northeast New York, 1 Mustang Dr., Cohoes, NY 12047 or to the , 418 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207, in memory of James W. Parnell.Please feel free to express on-line condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-w-parnell Published in The Record on May 10, 2019