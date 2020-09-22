1/
Jan Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy - Jan Hyde Roberts of Troy, NY, passed away peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at 5:00 pm surrounded by her loving daughter, sister, and brother in law. Family and friends are invited and may call at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. Interment will be for family only in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Contributions in Memory of Jan may be made to the athletics program at Marco Island Academy, 2255 San Marco Road, Marco Island, FL 34145. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved