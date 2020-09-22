Jan Roberts

Troy - Jan Hyde Roberts of Troy, NY, passed away peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at 5:00 pm surrounded by her loving daughter, sister, and brother in law. Family and friends are invited and may call at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. Interment will be for family only in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Contributions in Memory of Jan may be made to the athletics program at Marco Island Academy, 2255 San Marco Road, Marco Island, FL 34145. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com