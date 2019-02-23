Jane A. Williams, 73, of Troy, beloved wife of 56 years of Milford J. “Mil” Williams, Sr., until his passing on June 22, 2018, peacefully entered into eternal life joining “Mil”, on Friday, February 22, 2019.Born in Troy as Phoebe Jane, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mildred Jackson Frazier and the stepdaughter of Earl Goodell. Jane was educated in the Troy public schools and then went back to school and earned her GED from EOC in Troy.Jane was a tireless worker and held various positions which included being a waitress at Connie’s Restaurant in North Adams, MA, as well as having been employed at Heff-Dee’s Restaurant in North Greenbush, Stewart’s, Stop N Go, Just A Buck and Job Lot in the Troy Atrium.Along with Mil, she also assisted in the operation of Charlie’s Ice Cream Truck and the family food vendor truck. They did this prior to it becoming as popular as it is today. Mil and Jane were pioneers of the food truck industry.She enjoyed Bingo, to crochet and travelling, but most of all spending time with family which included her kids, her grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids.Along with her family, they attended St. Joseph’s Church in South Troy as well as St. Anthony’s Church in downtown Troy.Devoted mother of Richard Williams, Milford J. (Jean Sousie) Williams, Jr., William Patrick (Shelley Becker and the late Gloria) Williams, David Alec (Lillian) Williamsand Jane Marie (Stephen) Williams, all of Troy, mother--law of Amy Cerqua of Waterford and Charlene Arnold of Fulton County, NY, loving sister of Benjamin (Rose and the late Joyce) Frazier, Jr., Loretta Frazier of Troy, Helen (Brian) Tarlo of Cohoes, the late Stanley (the late Vera) Frazier, the late Raymond (Bill Long-Woeck of Seattle, WA) Frazier, sister-in-law of Gayle Dolinger of Delaware, half-sister of the late Thomas Goodell, the late Lawrence Goodell, also survived by 60 grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and several additional step-siblings.Relatives and friends are invited to Jane’s calling hours on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and to her funeral service which will celebrated that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. in the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182.Spring burial will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, where Jane will once again join Mil.Jane’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of the loving and caring nurses and patient care technicians at St. Peter’s Hospital and from Adept Health Care Services, especially to Joyce for her 6 years of dedication, to their friends and family members for all of their loving support for providing rides for Jane to her appointments and for being there for her and especially to Pastor John Windley, who has been there both spiritually as well as for being a dear family friend.Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110, in memory of Jane A. Williams.Please express your on-line condolences or send flowers by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-a-williams Published in The Record on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary