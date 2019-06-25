Jane F. Scullen Bartis, 88, of Troy, beloved wife of nearly 65 years of Richard L. “Dick” Bartis (passed on April 15, 2019), peacefully entered into eternal life at home surrounded by her family on Monday, June 24, 2019.Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Riley Scullen, and attended the Academy of Holy Names before graduating with the Class of 1948 at Cohoes High School. She was a proud graduate of Russell Sage College where she was active in the Alumni Association and also a member of the Board of Trustees.Mrs. Bartis began her career in 1953 as a Physical Education Teacher with the Troy City School District. Jane went on to work at Hoosic Valley Elementary School where she taught second and fourth grade. While at Hoosic Valley she was instrumental in organizing the annual Red Cross Blood Drive, a strong voice in the teacher’s union and a faithful advocate for all her students. She was known throughout the community as a 4H leader, member of the Bedford Ashley Homemakers, swim instructor for the Learn to Swim Program and real estate agent for Bryce Realty. Jane was a talented seamstress and spent countless hours creating handmade sweaters and beautiful quilts. She also loved to spend time at Glen Lake and Port Charlotte, Florida.Married to her beloved Richard on November 20, 1954, she is also the mother of Janet (Richard) Bayly, Richard (Lynne) Bartis, Nancy Kyer, Ellen (Michael) Gambee, John (Mary Theresa) Bartis and Margaret “Maggie” McLaughlin, cherished grandmother of Tara (Scott) Antolick, Richard (Chandra) Williams, the late Jonathan Bayly, Allison (Eric) Cassidy, Heather (Jason) Stinson, Richard Bartis, the late Michael Bartis, Christopher (Tara) Kyer, Melanie (Christopher) Raymond, James (Ashley) Gambee, William Gambee, Almy Bartis, Daniel McLaughlin and Sean McLaughlin, great grandmother of Evan, Keegan, Maggie Joan, Jeffrey, Jackson, Avery, Audrey, Charlotte, Mollie and William, also survived by several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Transfiguration Parish (Speigletown), 50 Hillview Dr., Troy, NY 12182 on Friday morning, June 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and are welcome to attend her funeral Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.Interment following the Mass will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy.In lieu of flowers, the family desires that memorial contributions be made to the Zillah Herrington Literacy Program ? Hoosic Valley PTO, 2 Pleasant Avenue Schaghticoke, NY 12154 in memory of Jane Bartis.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the White - Sanvidge Funeral Home, 58 Leversee Road (RT-40 in Speigletown), Troy, NY 12182.Please express your condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-f-scullen-bartis Published in The Record on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary