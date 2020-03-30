|
Troy - Jane M. Lawless Manna, 79, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Eddy Heritage House after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Troy, NY, she was daughter of the late Everett Lawless and Marie McChesney Lawless and wife of the late Claude P. Manna, Sr. She had resided in the Troy, Brunswick and Grafton areas all her life and was a graduate of Troy High School.Jane was a retired bookkeeper for several area businesses and later worked for Food Circus in Troy and Walmart.Survivors include a son, Claude P. (Carol) Manna, Jr., Rensselaer; a daughter, Gina M. (James) Sleeper, Selkirk and a granddaughter, Elise Rebecca Manna, Santa Barbara, CA. She loved her dog, ChinChin. She was predeceased by a sister, Della Ann Boomhower.Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Eagle Mills Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Jane M. Manna to the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-m-lawless-manna
Published in The Record on Mar. 31, 2020