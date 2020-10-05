Troy - Janet J. Zipprich, 84, passed away on Friday, October 02, 2020, surrounded by her family at Samaritan Hospital, after a brief illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Jacob Bezjian and Virginia Kassabian Bezjian. She was a lifelong resident of Troy and a graduate of Troy High School.Janet was an active sports-woman; she enjoyed ice skating, water and snow skiing, playing tennis and golf. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Some of her happiest moments were spent up and down the East Coast shores vacationing with our extended family. Janet never met a stranger, and leaves behind many friends who adored her. Janet will be missed by all who knew her, family and friends alike.Survivors include, her children Julie Rabat-Torki and Stephanie Beard both of Houston, TX, Charles F. (Mary Beth Bennett) Zipprich II, Averill Park; her former husband and friend, Charles F. Zipprich; her grandchildren, Sahar and A.J. Rabat-Torki, Amanda and Adam Beard, Charles and Brianna Zipprich, her sister, closest friend and confidant, MaryJane (Robert) Hekemian, Saddle River, NJ; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, John Bezjian and her sister Rose (Henry) Nofal.A graveside service will be held Friday, October 09, 2020 at 1:00 PM Elmwood Hill Cemetery 51 Belle Avenue Troy. Face covering and social distancing are required during all services.Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.The family would like to thank the Troy Fire Department and Empire EMS for the excellent care they provided to Janet over the years. Their kindness and professionalism will be remembered always.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Janet J. Zipprich to the Armenian Missionary Association of America 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/janet-j-bezjian-zipprich