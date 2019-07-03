|
|
Troy - Janet W. Ratigan, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a long illness surrounded by her loving family.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Joseph Walkinshaw and Mary Roddy Walkinshaw. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1953.Janet was a kindergarten teacher for St. Francis de Sales School Troy and later an Executive Secretary for Rensselaer County Family Court for several years, retiring in 1995.She was a member of St. Francis Women’s Club, a poll inspector for several years and was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church .Survivors include a son, Robert J. Ratigan, Jr., Cambridge; a daughter, Marybeth (Robert) Shiland, Brunswick; a beloved grandson, Michael R. Bruno, Brunswick, a brother-in-law, Thomas ‘Gus’ Keenan, Troy and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jane M. Keenan and Shirley A. Daubney, and her best friend, Patricia Dolan Finnen.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 4-7PM.Funeral service will be held Monday at 9AM at the funeral home and at 9:30AM at Our Lady of Victory Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Randall Patterson, Pastor.Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Janet M. Ratigan to the Catholic Central High School Phone-A-Thon 625 Seventh AvenueTroy, NY 12182. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/janet-walkinshaw-ratigan
Published in The Record on July 5, 2019