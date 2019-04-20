|
PETALUMA, CAJanice Bornt Langdon passed on April 1, 2019 at ‘Little Bird’ where she had briefly been a resident.Born in Troy, December 6, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Gertrude E. (Smith) Bornt.She attended Lansingburgh public schools, graduating from Lansingburgh High School in 1952. She then pursued her interest in weaving at Cranbrook Academy of Art and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts studying with Jack Lenor Larsen, Annie Albers and other notable artists.Jan (as she was known to most of her friends) achieved early recognition when in the late 1950s her work was awarded the Purchase Prize for the Addison Gallery of American Art from a show curated by Gjorgy Kepes.At the time of the 1964 New York World’s Fair a special exhibition was assembled by The Museum of Contemporary Crafts to represent the range of work being done in the country. Janice was one of the 30 artist/craftsmen selected to show their work.Teaching was an important part of her life. Jan taught at the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Art, the deJonge Museum, and recently retired after 15 years at the Richmond Arts Center. Known to be an inspiring teacher, she enjoyed a loyal following from her students as well as the high regard of her professional peers.She exhibited at the Oakland Art Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts, The Museum of Contemporary Crafts, Scripps College and at various sites in California where she had lived since 1960.Survivors include her children Joel Langdon of Inverness and Margaret (Andrew) Schrock of Petaluma, grandchildren Audrey Land of Santa Rosa and Parker Schrock of Petaluma. Her only sibling, Bernice Bornt Ledeboer lives in Troy, New York.Jan will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. A celebration of her life is planned for June 14 in Point Reyes Station where she made her home for many years.An exhibition of her work is scheduled for June 15 – August 11 at the Bolinas Museum in Bolinas, California. http://www.lastingmemories.com/janice-bornt-langdon
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2019