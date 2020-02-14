Home

Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home
2237 State Highway 7
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 663-8210
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:15 PM
Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home
2237 State Highway 7
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:30 PM
Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home
2237 State Highway 7
Troy, NY 12180
Jean H. Lewis


1931 - 2020
Jean H. Lewis Obituary
East Greenbush - Jean (Haight) Lewis, 88, a longtime resident of Brunswick died peacefully, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Evergreen Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in East Greenbush, following a long illness.Born March 5, 1931, in Troy, Mrs. Lewis was the daughter of the late Claude and Pauline (Lucas) Haight and, for over 28 years, the wife of the late Richard Lewis, who predeceased her. Jean and Richard were married on August 14, 1982.Mrs. Lewis attended Troy High School.As a young woman, she was employed by the former Normanskill Dairy and later worked as the manager of the Cropseyville Stewart’s Shop at the Tamarac Plaza. She retired in 1980. After retiring, she fulfilled a lifelong goal of earning a cosmetology license and owned and operated her own hair salon in North Troy.She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed spending time with her daughter and her family. Among her favorite pastimes was her love of antiquing, and she especially enjoyed her many trips to the Brimfield, MA, antique festival.Mrs. Lewis is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Pete Milks of Eagle Mills, two granddaughters and their husbands, Wendy and Sean Gnat of Ballston Lake and Amy and Mark Coffey of Stillwater, five great-grandchildren, Stephen, Katie, and Jacob Gnat and Alyssa and Ashley Coffey, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters, Blondford Haight, Mary Milne, Sherwood Haight, Evelyn Scott, Harold Haight, Leona Scott, and Howard Haight.A funeral service for Mrs. Lewis will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown. Burial will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. -1:15 p.m. prior to the funeral service.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Eagle Mills Volunteer Fire Company, 627 Brunswick Road, Troy, NY 12180 in memory of Janice “Jean” Lewis. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-h-lewis
Published in The Record on Feb. 17, 2020
