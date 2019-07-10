|
|
Melbourne, FL – Jean Lindley Gravelle, 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.Born in Troy, NY, she resided in Vero Beach Florida for the last 23 years.Jean retired from Russell Sage College in 1996, she was employed as an Administrative Assistant. She had a love for dance, especially the “Jitterbug” with her husband, along with many walks along Jaycee Beach eating ice cream.She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Helen LaPlante and her husband Richard A. Gravelle.A loving and devoted mother, her family includes her children Renee Mosley, Nanette (Kevin) Garmley, Jeannine Gravelle, Guy (Tina) Gravelle and Jay (Sharon) Gravelle. Her grandchildren Jason, Casey, Joshua, Tara, Richard, Christopher, Nicholas, Carissa, Jay Jr., Jarred, Justin, Adam, Brandon and Michael. Jean was blessed with 23 great-grandchildren. She has one sister, Paula Van Alstyne.A service will take place on July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery Chapel, Oakwood Avenue, Troy, NY with burial immediately to follow. Family and friends are welcome to attend. There will be no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s [email protected] http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-lindley-gravelle
Published in The Record on July 14, 2019