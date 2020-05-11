Watervliet – Jean Martin Golden Moore, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday May 8, 2020 at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Born in Buffalo, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Alleah Martin.Jean worked for the New York State Office of General Services and the New York State Higher Education Service Corporation until her retirement in 1981. She retired to Mesa, AZ where she spent more than 20 years until returning to the Capital District in 2003.Jean is survived by her niece, Mary Martin; her nephew, Michael (Eileen) Martin; and her step-children, Kathleen Moore, Charles (Donna) Moore, Teri McDonald, Eileen (Fred) Case, Peggy (Edward) Rinella, Janet (Timothy) O’Brien and Daniel Moore. She was predeceased by her first husband, William F. Golden; her second husband, Charles E. Moore; her son, John “Jack” Golden; her sister, Mildred Martin Cebula; and her brother, John J. Martin.Funeral services for Jean will be held on Wednesday May 13th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit Parkerbrosmemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-martin-golden-moore
Published in The Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020.