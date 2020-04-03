|
BRUNSWICK - Jean Reardon age 92 passed away peacefully on Thursday April 2, 2020. Born February 7, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Estelle Hungerford. Jean graduated from Watervliet High School in June 1946. Jean focused on raising her 5 children later entering the work force working briefly at Key Bank and then the Rensselaer County Board of Elections retiring in 1993 at age 65. Jean's favorite pastime were vacations in Maine and Cape Cod. Jean enjoyed spending time with her fur babies Bailey and Roxy. Her greatest joy was being a Grandmother and Great Grandmother taking them on trips, caring for them, attending school and sport events. Her Grandchildren treasured the 'toy cabinet' Jean kept for them. Jean was pre-deceased by her husband of 63 years Charles E. Reardon Jr., her son Bruce Reardon, sister's Dawn Stillman, Joyce O'Connor and brother Lawrence Hungerford. Jean is survived by her children Scott (Cindy)Reardon, Charles (Deb) Reardon, Mary Beth Reardon, Christopher (Bobbie Jo) Reardon and daughter in law Darlene Reardon; Grandchildren Melissa (Nick) Bates, Michael (Valerie) Reardon, Patrick (Jennifer) Reardon, Derek Reardon, Rachael (Gregory) Reardon and Ryan Reardon; Great Grandchildren Brienna, Andrew, Addison, Tristin, Julia, Kylie, Jack, Bella, Molly, Eden, Olivia and Daniel. Jean is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor for the wonderful, loving and compassionate care they gave Jean over the past few years.Services will be private. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are by the Doran Funeral Home in Troy. Condolence book available at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-reardon
Published in The Record on Apr. 5, 2020