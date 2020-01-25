|
Jeanine Gabrielle Wisniewski completed her journey in this life January 5, 2020 following a brief period of declining health. Born on October 11, 1961 in Staten Island New York, she was the daughter of Mary Lou (Guth) and the late Eugene Wisniewski. She was a member of the class of 1979 at Tottenville High School and went on to pursue her education at SUNY Albany where she earned her Bachelor’s degree Phi Beta Kappa and completed her Master’s Degree in Education. With over twenty years of dedicated service to the Troy City School District, Ms. “Wiz” influenced the lives of thousands of young people where she used the art of language in literature and writing to show how learning is real, personal, and life-long. Upon leaving her position at TCSD, she became a favorite substitute at several schools in the area where she lived. Jeanine frequently expressed pleasure in working with children of all grade levels and especially loved the energy and enthusiasm of her youngest students. While she enjoyed the culture and zest of the city, Jeanine found solace and clarity in nature at her home on Taborton Mountain in Sand Lake. She loved to travel and pursue new experiences, but also enjoyed quiet time and enlightenment with family and friends. She was a source of bright energy, engagement, and positivity. Her son Luke, who saw her as the most optimistic and knowledgeable person he knew, was the ultimate love of her life. She is survived by her cherished son Luke Montana Switzer, beloved mother Mary Lou Wisniewski, forever loving friend former husband Brian Switzer, several cousins, as well as an extensive number of friends, many of who are regarded as family. Special thanks to Frank Mammone (Stephen Chiu) for his dedicated support. Services are private with a Celebration of Life Memorial in Sand Lake NY to be announced in the Spring at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of condolences should be sent to L.M. Switzer, PO Box 292, Glenmont NY, 12077. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanine-gabrielle-wisniewski
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020