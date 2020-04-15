|
Troy-It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Jeanne (Bendon) Liney of Troy, NY on April 13, 2020. Jeanne was 95 years young and except for a very brief illness at the end of her life, she lived every day with zest and a sense of adventure.Jeanne was very imaginative and loved to share her hand made creations with her family and friends. She was an avid reader and had a vast knowledge and love of history. Jeanne was known for her quick wit and storytelling prowess. She had many friends across all age groups and she always cherished time spent with them. She was a champion for the underdog and was a founder of the local Head-Start Program in the early 1960s. She spent many years working within St. Patrick's church and grade school. Jeanne's indomitable spirit and "can do" attitude was an inspiration to all who knew her.Her faith in God was the foundation of her life. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Patrick's church in Troy. Jeanne was born in Waterford, NY to Thomas and Grace (White) Bendon on February 16th, 1925. She was the eldest of eight children and is survived by her dear sister Marcia McGraw, of Delmar NY, and a brother, Peter (Ann) Bendon of Latham, NY, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, James W. Liney, who until his death, she never spent a day apart from. Together they raised five children in a happy and boisterous home where all friends were welcome. Jeanne's life story would not be complete if her unparalleled driving skills went unmentioned. As much as her children and husband loved her, they all feared for their lives whenever she got behind the wheel.In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Susan, and son Glenn, whose lives she cherished and kept alive through many a tale of their childhood adventures.Jeanne is survived by two sons; James (Diana) of Summerfield, FL. Peter (Liz) of Vero Beach, FL. and a daughter, Grace Ellen of Troy, NY. In addition to her children, she is survived by her five grandchildren; Michael (Sherry) Liney, Eric (Krista) Liney, Maribeth (Marc) Linmore, Kimberly (Jeremy) Driscoll, Samantha (Rob) L. Stantial, and twelve great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, Jeanne requested that any donations be made in her memory to The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet; 85 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no calling hours and a private family burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery, Troy. A memorial service celebrating Jeanne's life will take place at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 16, 2020