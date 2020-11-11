Delmar - Jeannine Der Ohannesian, Ph.D., 92, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Delmar Center following a long and wonderful life.Born and raised in Paris, France, she was the daughter of the late Pierre Tanguy and Nelly Lesne Tanguy. After the liberation of Paris, American troops began to visit Paris on leave. As part of a welcoming committee, Jeannine used her proficiency in English to greet many Americans. One of them was a young Lieutenant, Paul Der Ohannesian, whom she married in 1946.She received her early education in Paris at the College Sophie-Germain. Later, she attended the Institut Geographique National in Paris, where she earned a Certificate in cartography and topography. But her studies were cut short when she married Paul Der Ohannesian and moved to Albany. She resumed her studies at SUNY Albany and received her B. A. and M.A. In 1973 she was awarded her Ph.D. in French language and literature.Mrs. Der Ohannesian had a long career in teaching, beginning with private tutoring and work at the Milne School. From 1966-76, she was a Teaching Fellow, a Teaching Assistant, a Lecturer and an Instructor at SUNY Albany, as well as an Adjunct Professor at Russell Sage College. Between 1976 and 1983, Dr. Der Ohannesian held the position of Assistant Professor of French at Russell Sage College. In 1984, she returned to SUNY Albany’s Department of French Studies.She also worked as an interpreter for the U.S. District Court, and translated legal and medical documents, including examination questions, for the Department of Motor Vehicles. She translated (from French into English) a paper on the Armenian language given at Harvard University by Professor F. Feydit of the Ecole des Langues Orientales de Paris. Besides English and Spanish, Dr. Der Ohannesian, a native speaker of French, had studied Latin, German, Russian and Armenian. She also drew maps for Introduction to Natural Sciences (New York and London: Academic Press, 1968).She was a member of St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church and the International Club of Albany, as well as many professional groups. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling and passed on the love of travel to her family.Survivors include a son, Paul (Melissa) Der Ohannesian, and a daughter, Margaret Der Ohannesian, Germany; three grandchildren, Markus (Yvonne) Wachenheim, Germany, Paul (Asena) Der Ohannesian, and Danielle Der Ohannesian, and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Anna Wachenheim.A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, 100 Troy-Schenectady Road Watervliet with Rev. Stepanos Doudoukjian, Pastor, officiating. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during services.Interment will be in Albany Rural Cemetery Menands.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Jeannine Der Ohannesian to the St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church PO BOX 196 Watervliet, NY 12189. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeannine-der-ohannesian