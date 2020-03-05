|
|
Jennifer Leigh (Jennifer Wilder) Davignon, 40, passed away suddenly on Monday March 2nd in her home in Lakeland, FL.Jennifer was born and raised in Troy, she was the daughter of Rosemary and Robert F Davignon. Jennifer worked as an aide for people with mental disabilities. Jennifer was a fan of skydiving and adventure.Jennifer was survived by her brother, Robert J Davignon, her dog Rasta, 5 aunts, 1 uncle, and many cousins.Memorial donations in memory of Jennifer can be made to The Lighthouse Ministry, please visit lighthousemin.org c/o Jennifer Wilder. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jennifer-leigh-davignon
Published in The Record on Mar. 6, 2020