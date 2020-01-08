|
|
Jerry L. Favata, 72, of Troy, passed into eternal rest at his residence on Sunday January 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born in Troy and was the son of the late Rebecca Terribile Favata and Louis Favata Sr. and loving husband of June Marie Jones Favata of Troy. Jerry graduated from Troy High School and served our country in the United States Navy. He was a printer by trade and had been employed by New York State Department of Tax and Finance. He was a musician and enjoyed playing the piano and accordion, fishing and going to the casinos. A lifelong resident of Troy, Jerry enjoyed his volunteer projects for several neighborhood associations including those for the South Central Troy Canal Fest, Little Italy event held in the Hill Street Market Place and the annual Mt. Ida neighborhood reunion picnics at Prospect Park. In addition to his wife, June, Jerry is survived by his daughter Danikka E. Jones of Clifton Park, his granddaughter Jayla M. Chandler, his sister-in-law Carmella “Connie “ Favata, a nephew Daniel Favata, and nieces Christine Favata ( Robert ) Dwyer and Shannon Favata ( Jason ) Parsons, great nephew Kyle ( Kate ) Dwyer and great niece Milana Parsons and several cousins and his feline companion LeRoy. Jerry was pre-deceased by his brothers Louis Favata Jr., Nicholas Favata and Theodore Favata. Jerry is also survived by several step children, several cousins and many friends .The funeral service for Jerry will be held on Friday at 1PM at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Friday from 11 AM until 1 PMInterment St. Mary’s Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in loving memory of Jerry L. Favata to the PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City OK 73123. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jerry-l-favata
Published in The Record on Jan. 9, 2020