Joan A. Naylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
West Sand Lake, NY - Joan A. Naylor, 72 of West Sand Lake, entered into eternal life on Friday May 8, 2024 at theAlbany Medical Center after a brief illness.Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Mazur Hernick. She leaves behind her beloved soulmate and best friend John (Jack) Jordan.Joan was a graduate of Catholic Central High School class of '65.Joan enjoyed caring for her property, gardening around home, swimming exercise classes at the Y, attending Broadway shows with friends, long summer and autumn drives with Jack in theirconvertible, dining out, but most of all spending time with and supporting her loving family.She loved animals and was a lifelong supporter of many local and national animal care services.She was an excellent sales person winning several awards in her sales career with Matthew Bender, Prentice-Hall and CSC providing legal services and documents to large law firms acrossthe country.In addition to her soulmate Jack, she is survived by her sons; Jason (Michelle) Naylor and Ryan Naylor, grandchildren; Madilyn and Christian Naylor, siblings; Jean (Kenneth) Nolin, John (Linda) Hernick and Judith (John) Walden. Her dear friends; Mary Jo Cutty, Sharon Duncan, Nancie Jacobson (Craig), Chrissy Jordan, Cindy Jordan, many nieces, nephews and her beloved cats; Binky and Tweet-Tweet.Due to the ongoing pandemic, Funeral services will be private for the family.Those wishing to remember Joan through donation may send contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, Oakland Ave. Menands, NY 12204. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-a-naylor


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved