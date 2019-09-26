Home

POWERED BY

Services
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
(518) 674-5790
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
146 First Street
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Higbee-Glace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Higbee-Glace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan L. Higbee-Glace Obituary
Sand Lake - Joan Higbee-Glace, 69, formerly of Taborton Road died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a long illness.Born in San Diego, CA, she was daughter of the late James Glace and Anne Higbee-Glace, and wife of Robert Plourde. Joan lived of Clinton, MA for 17 years, in Bolton, MA for 30 years and was a resident of Sand Lake for the past 4 years. She was a graduate of Nashoba Regional High School, earned her associate’s degree from Middlesex Community College and attended Bentley University.Joan was an accountant for Future Electronics in Bolton, MA for many years.Joan was an avid reader, enjoyed logic puzzles, Sudoku, and studying world religions.Survivors in addition to her husband include, her son, Obadiah Savage, a daughter-in-law, Christi Spain-Savage, Averill Park; her grand daughters, Vivian and Harper; her brothers, Andrew, Peter and Malcolm Glace; a cousin, Mary Juhl and family and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, David GlaceFuneral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2PM at St. John's Episcopal Church 146 First Street in Troy. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-l-higbee-glace
Published in The Record on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
Download Now