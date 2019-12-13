Home

Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
JOAN SAJLER
JOAN M. SAJLER

JOAN M. SAJLER Obituary
Watervliet- Joan M. Sajler, 86 of Watervliet, beloved wife of Frederick F. Sajler., died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital, in Troy.Born in Troy, NY on November 13, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Helen (Jones) McGowan. Joan married Fred on June 13, 1958, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. She was a former parishioner of Immaculate Conception in Watervliet.Joan was a Homemaker, and took great pride in her family. She stayed at home to raise their son Mark, who passed away on March 23, 2004.Joan is survived by her beloved husband Frederick F. Sajler. Her two brothers Hubert McGowan and James (Marian) McGowan. Along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving son Mark F. Sajler.Funeral services will be held Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham, with Rev. John Cairns presiding.Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday December 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY.Interment will be beside her son Mark in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Colonie.For those wishing to remember Joan in a special way, memorial contributions can be made to The ARC of Rensselaer County 79 102nd St. Troy, NY 12180For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-m-sajler
Published in The Record on Dec. 14, 2019
