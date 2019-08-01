|
|
Troy- Joan F. O’Connor, 91 passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Van Rensselaer Manor.Born and raised in Troy, Joan was the daughter of the late Timothy J. O’Connor and Alice Lansing O’Connor. She graduated from Catholic Central High School and went on to graduate from Troy Business College. Joan worked for A T & T for over forty years. She was a former communicant of St. Joseph's Church and St. Mary's Church in Troy. She loved to travel around the world with family and friends. Joan is survived by her sister, Sister Mary Alice 0'Connor, CSJ of Latham, also survived by many cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Nancy Keeley and brother in law James Keeley. Family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Saturday August 3, 2019 at St. Michael’s Church 175 Williams Road, Troy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am following calling hours at church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Development Office, Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to John H. Clinton Funeral Home now located at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198.Please visit www.johnhclinton.com or www.wynantskilfh.com.wwwjohnhcclinton.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-oconnor
Published in The Record on Aug. 2, 2019