Troy, NY - Joan P. Marano, 96, passed into eternal rest on June 7, 2019. Born in Troy, NY, Joan was the daughter of the late John J. and Margaret (Daley) Cassidy.Joan was married to her husband Frank Marano for 69 years and shared a wonderful loving life together until his death in 2015.Joan was employed at Cluett Peabody in her early years. After raising her daughter she returned to school earning her GED and then attended HVCC after which, she was employed with the Rensselaer County Probation Dept. and then finally with Rensselaer County Social Services until her retirement in 1989.Joan loved her faith and was involved with special prayer groups. She also sang with a group called “Praise”. They sang at nursing homes for 16 years. She also enjoyed reading and line dancing.Besides her parents and husband, Joan was predeceased by her siblings: John, Thomas and Theresa Cassidy, Anne Von Fricken, Marguerite Van Herpe and Mary Fisher.She is survived by her devoted daughter, Patricia A. Marano, her beloved granddaughter Bree Anne and her great-grandson Donovan as well her “adopted” granddaughter Tiffany. Many loving nieces and nephews and many good friends will miss her.A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 12, at 12 noon from the chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th St.) Lansingburgh. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 am to 12 pm. prior to the service.Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford, NY.For on-line condolences please visit: http://www.TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-p-marano
Published in The Record on June 10, 2019