Rexford-Jodi Adine Josse, 56, passed away on Thursday Aug. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065 with Rabbi Monte Sugarman officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Due to the covid-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be adhered to. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jodi-adine-josse