Troy - John A Healy of East Avenue, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence.Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John P. Healy and Mary Sanderson Healy and husband of Victoria Rice Healy.He was a graduate of Hillside School, LaSalle Institute and attended the University of California, the University of Alabama and graduated from the University of Maryland. He also attended the Graduate Schools of Northeastern University and the University of Maryland.A career serviceman, he served over thirty years in the U.S. Army retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer-4. His duty tours included Alaska and the Aleutian Islands (Attu) during World War II.In 1950-51, he served with the 1ST Calvary Division in Korea. He served two subsequent tours in Korea. He also served in Okinawa, in Japan, and in Germany and in numerous state side assignments.Mr. Healy was a Life Member of the Military Officers Association of American, the Disabled American Veterans, and the National Association for Uniformed Services.He was a communicant of St. Ann's Maronite Church in Watervliet.He is survived by his beloved wife, Victoria A. Healy; his niece, Karen (Burke) Coleman; two cousins, Mary Elizabeth Talmadge and Helen (Leonard) Billings as well as dear friends, Jerry and Jo Berkley, Lucille and Joyce Dunham and Lisa Hamedani.Relatives and friends may call at St. Ann's Maronite Church, 1919 Third Avenue Watervliet Monday December 2, 2019 from 10-10:45AM with a Funeral Liturgy to follow at 11AM con-celebrated by Rev. Alaa Issa and Rev. Elie G. Kairouz.Interment will be in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of John Healy to St. Ann's Maronite Church, 1919 Third Avenue Watervliet, NY 12189. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-a-healy
Published in The Record on Nov. 30, 2019