John Arthur Matthews
John Arthur Matthews, 92, of Troy, New York, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours Thursday, July 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy. A service will follow the calling hours and friends are invited to stay. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing requirements. Please understand that a maximum of 35 persons may be present in the funeral home at a time. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-arthur-matthews-1


Published in The Record from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
July 29, 2020
deepest sympathy on the passing of your beloved father may he rest in peace
fisher boys leo jr. william and mark
July 29, 2020
TO the matthews family so sorry to reab about the passing of your dad may he R.I.P.
Jerry Treacy
July 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss John. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Pam & Bob
Pamela Weaver
