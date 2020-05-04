John B. (Jack) Madden, Jr., 96 passed into the presence of the Lord and into the loving arms of his wife Sophie on April 29. Jack was the only child of the late John B. and Josephine W. Madden and was a graduate of LaSalle Institute, Siena College (bachelors and masters) and St. Bernard's Institute (masters). Jack served in the Navy during World War II on PT 304 in the Mediterranean and then on a Destroyer in the Pacific. Jack was called back up to serve during the Korean War. In 1949, Jack married the love of his life, the late Sophia Malek Madden, and together they raised six children, Mary Ann (Doug) Spencer, the late John B. III (Beth) Madden, Patrick Madden (Amy Williams), Kathleen (Vincent) Jimino, Maureen Madden (Paul Jones), and Ann (the late John) Kirvin. Jack is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews in the Milos, Sanderson, Malek, Dippo and Todaro families. Jack was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and served as a parish trustee, lector, Eucharistic Minister, RCIA instructor, Boy Scout Leader, and member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Fathers' Club of Sacred Heart School. He was also very involved in many fundraising activities for the parish and the school over the years and hosted many faith-based discussion groups at his home. Additionally, Jack and Sophie were instrumental in helping the parish resettle refugees from Vietnam as the war there was ending. Jack was also a founding board member of the Pahl House, a residential treatment program for young people with drug and/or alcohol addiction. Jack worked for General Motors Acceptance Corporation for many years and started his own tax preparation business in retirement. Jack was a volunteer tour guide on the USS Slater for many years and would often also volunteer a week or more at Battleship Cove in Massachusetts each year giving tours there as well. Jack was always available to family and friends for advice or just talking through a problem or concern. His faith in God, dedication to family and devotion to his country made him a role model for all. The family would like to extend special thanks for the wonderful care Dad received from Dr. James Aram and his staff, Dr. Regina Resta and her staff, and the Community Hospice of Rensselaer County. Donations in Jack's name to the USS Slater or Sacred Heart School would be appreciated. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later time.

