STEPHENTOWN – John C. Mabeus, 53, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.Born in Albany on April 1, 1965, John was the son of the late Robert John Mabeus, Sr. and Catherine Louise Shuhart Mabeus, both of whom passed away in 2012.He was raised in Colonie and was a 1983 graduate of Colonie Central High School. Following graduation, John took employment with the NYS Thruway Authority where he remained working until he was unable to do so following a diagnosis of acute myelogenous leukemia in 1991. John was eternally grateful to an anonymous bone marrow donor who saved his life in 1994. Following his remission, John was able to continue his education through the VESID program, earning an associate’s degree in applied science from Hudson Valley Community College in 2002 and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from SUNY Albany in 2005. John’s experience instilled in him a strong sense of service, and he wanted to give back following his lifesaving bone marrow transplant. His degree allowed him to work for an organization with an important mission, the American Red Cross in Albany, where he was well loved and worked for several years until being diagnosed with a meningioma in 2014.John was a man whose strong sense of determination allowed him to beat the odds. Following chemotherapy, he was told he would never be able to have children, yet he did. Following his first brain surgery, he was told he would never be able to live alone again, yet he did. Despite often being faced with difficult circumstances, John always managed to find the silver lining and never let negativity weigh him down. After becoming unable to work due to his most recent disability, he told a friend that “every day is Sunday now.”John was predeceased in 2013 by his best friend of all, his brother Robert J. “Bobby” Mabeus, Jr., with whom he would attend concerts and spend hours listening to Rock and Roll and Heavy Metal music - the louder the better. Good-natured, funny, and quick-witted, it was fitting that John was born on April Fools’ Day, and he was well known for his jovial and joking nature. His smile and laugh will live on in our hearts. John loved animals, taking dedicated care of many dogs, cats and fish throughout his life. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Cowboys, and taught all the children in his life how to play ball. He was a man of great compassion and generosity, always thinking about what he could do for others.John found joy in all aspects of his life, but his greatest joy was his family. John is survived and beloved by the lights of his life, his only child, daughter Jessica Mabeus of Schenectady and his grandchildren Kairi Groves, Noah Mabeus and Parker Fox; sisters Mary Grace (Glenn) Monuteaux and AnnMarie Mabeus; nieces and nephews Melanie (Jeremy) Evans, Cassie Swearingin, Jamieann Mabeus-Grant and R.J. Mabeus; grandnieces and grandnephews Molly Cardamone, Jack Evans, Jaydon Mabeus, Elaina Bliven, and Chance Bliven. John will be sorely missed by his cat Jasper who formerly belonged to his brother Bobby, and his grandnephew Baron the pug. John also leaves behind an aunt, uncle, several cousins, and numerous friends. In addition to his parents and brother, John was predeceased in 2013 by his sister-in-law Ulrike A. “Uli” Mabeus.John was a friend to all, and the family wishes to honor the many dedicated friends who looked out for John over the past five years, especially his longtime friends John Ewans, Ralph Mickel, and Ronnie Mickel. To his wonderful neighbors who became his dear friends in recent years, we know your community will be a little quieter now, and we hope you will think of him fondly whenever you hear loud music. Your kindness is truly appreciated. Our sincerest gratitude for taking him to appointments, to run errands, for checking in on his well being, and most of all for your love and companionship. To his anonymous bone marrow donor from the Midwest, we thank you for giving us 25 years of laughter and happiness we would not have had if John were taken from us sooner.A celebration of his life will take place at a future date. To honor John in a special way, do something kind for others, play music loudly, and register as a marrow donor at www.bethematch.org. Most importantly, remember John with a smile. Donations in his memory may be made to the . Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com for additional information. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-c-mabeus
Published in The Record on Mar. 24, 2019