West Sand Lake - John 'Jack' F. Dwyer, 73, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late James Edward Dwyer Sr. and Julia Swiderski Dwyer and husband of Martha Monroe Dwyer. John and Martha had resided in the Sand Lake area for 41 years.John was Chief of Surveillance for the Watervliet Arsenal retiring in 1998 After his retirement John was a project engineer at Smith Control in Hudson. John served in the Army National Guard and was active Army for 4 months in 1972.He was an amateur HAM radio operator, enjoyed computers and was a private pilot who loved to fly. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.Survivors in addition to his wife, include his children, Deborah Lown-Wagner, Galway, Linda Marie (John) Lown-Tweedie, Averill Park, and George Henry (Kimberly) Lown, Jr, Stephentown; 10 Grandchildren and 14 Great grandchildren; and his sister, Carol Ann Small. He was predeceased by his brothers, Daniel and James Dwyer.Relatives and friends may call at St. Henry's Church 39 Old Route 66 in Averill Park on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10 - 11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated by Rev. Thomas F. Holmes , Pastor.Interment will be in New Rural Cemetery Rensselaer.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of John F. Dwyer to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-f-dwyer
Published in The Record on Jan. 5, 2020