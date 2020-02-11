|
TROY: John F. White, 62, of Troy, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 after a brief illness.Born in Troy, he is the son of Angela Vumbaco White and the late Robert White. John is the father of Timothy White (Sarah Miles) and Joseph R. White. Grandfather of Carter White. He is the brother of Robert White, Christine (Michael) Filuta, Frank (Davida) White, Paul (Lois) White, Wendy (the late Fred) Braunstein, Connie (Joe) Schreiner, Patrick White, Joe (Michael Petrille) White, David (Angela) White, Michael (Kimberly) White and the late Catherine (Richard) Zalucky and Gary White. Many nieces and nephews also survive.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John’s family on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Daniel Purcell Funeral, Home, 510 Pawling Ave., Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Troy PBA, PO Box 1041, Troy, NY 12181. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-f-white
Published in The Record on Feb. 12, 2020