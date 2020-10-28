CLIFTON PARK–John H. Kennedy, 89, formerly of Clifton Park and Watervliet, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, NH surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Watervliet, the son of the late John C. and Florence (Costello) Kennedy. He was a graduate of Watervliet High School and was a star athlete playing five sports including football, soccer, baseball, basketball and track. He was inducted into the Watervliet High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended Siena College in Loudonville, NY on a basketball scholarship and graduated in 1955. He and his team played in the longest game in NCAA history, six overtimes. He served in the US Army from 1955-1957. John was employed as a Regional Sales Manager for Exxon from 1957 until retiring in 1983. John was an active member of the Clifton Park community and St. Edward’s Church . He served as an usher and Eucharistic Minister for many years and chaired the annual Church Bazaar. In his later years, he especially enjoyed volunteering for the Birthright charity. Most important to John was his family. He was devoted to Mary Ann, his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years and cared for her until the day she passed. He instilled in his children the importance of family and was ever-present with his time, advice and humor. He especially enjoyed his six grandchildren. Despite the distance, he made it a priority to be an active part of their lives attending their sporting events, graduations and proms, and remained close with them until his passing. John was a kind, humble man with an affable demeanor and sense of humor that endeared him to those around him. He will be greatly missed by all. John resided in Clifton Park for 50 years and most recently was a resident of Salem, NH to be closer to his daughter and her family. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Paley) Kennedy who died in 2016; devoted father of Jay (Cathy) Kennedy of Norfolk, VA and Susan (Austin) Kolbert of Salem, NH; proud grandfather of Christopher (Jaimie), Brendan (Mallory) and Robert Kennedy, and Alyssa, Jillian and Brynne Kolbert; great grandfather of Emerson, Harlow and Max Kennedy; brother of the late Doris Manzo and Joyce Hummel. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 31 st at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Avenue, Watervliet. Interment will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Birthright, P.O. Box 661, Ballston Spa NY 12020. Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
