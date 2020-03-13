The Record Obituaries
|
John J. McGraw


1927 - 2020
Troy-John J. McGraw, Capt. USMC (Ret.) passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born June 25, 1927 to Michael F. McGraw, Jr. and Anna Corcoran McGraw in Troy, NY, he was the eldest of 7 children.Jack was a proud Marine for 30 years, an enlisted man who rose through the ranks to Captain (a group known as “Mustangs”). He served in many areas: China, after WWII which earned him the sobriquet “China Marine,” Quantico, VA during the Korean Conflict, and two tours of duty in country during the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of numerous medals among them which is the Bronze Star with Combat V, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V and the Navy Achievement Award.Jack has been a life member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV, Marine Corps League and upon retirement served another 30 years as a volunteer in leadership positions with multiple veterans’ organizations.He completed his education at the University of N.C. (Phi Betta Kappa).Jack was predeceased by his wives, Lois G. Ray (1983) and Bernice Harue (Rue) Bostick Taylor (2014). He was also predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Schmidt Cohen (1983) and Anne (Nancy) Gress (2017). He is survived by his sisters, Mary Lubinski and Elizabeth Dahl and brothers Thomas J. and Daniel C. McGraw. He is also survived by many, many beloved nieces and nephews.The McGraw family would like to express sincere appreciation for the excellent care Jack received at the Albany Veterans Hospital. The Medical, Nursing, CNAs, Nutrition, Activities, Housekeeping – everyone- showed compassion and good humor at all times. He acquired the nickname “Trouble” with great affection and beautiful smiles.In an abundance of caution in these times, there will be no calling hours. Private interment will take place at Saratoga National Cemetery and Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville, N.C. www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-mcgraw
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020
