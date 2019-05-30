|
John Joseph Fulgaro, died peacefully at his home in Brentwood, CA on May 5, 2019 at the age of 90.John is survived by his children Nanette (Dan) McGrath, Eagle, ID, John M (Elizabeth) Fulgaro, Placerville, CA, Teresa (Will) Rauch, Arnold, CA, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy Fulgaro, Newark, CA, sister Theresa Gizzo, Troy, NY.John was born on September 7, 1928 in Troy, New York to John Adolfo Fulgaro (Acquaviva Collecroce, Italy) and Adelaide Anna (Mincione) Cianfagna (Tavenna Campobasso, Italy). He attended St. Augustine’s Catholic School and Catholic Central High School in Troy graduating in 1946. A highlight was singing a solo at assembly and performing with the school choir at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York.After his father passed when John was 9 years old, he worked while going to school to help support his single mother and delayed entry into the military to continue this support until she remarried. John entered the Navy in 1948 and was honorably discharged in 1957. His service included time in the South Pacific, Korea and with the United Nations.While assigned to Naval Air Station in Alameda, he met Dorothy Elizabeth Coite at a local dance. They were married at St. Leander Catholic Church in San Leandro, California in February 1954. They bought a home on Wayne Avenue and welcomed the births of their three children. In 1965 they moved to Newark, California where they lived on Mistflower Avenue for 38 years until Dorothy passed away in 2003 following 49 years of marriage. In Newark, John attended night school to earn his AA and was an active, dedicated community member, participating on several boards as well as running for City Council in 1977.John[xz1] ’s work career was primarily with Safeway where he held a variety of positions over about 35 years. He retired as a Contract Pack Manager in 1993.Following Dorothy’s death, John moved to Summerset IV in Brentwood, California and was a popular community member. Active in golf, singing, an avid card player and accomplished accordion player, he enjoyed participating in many clubs and events. The Summerset community provided treasured, rich friendships. He also traveled extensively with fellow-widowed, Summerset I resident and long-time companion, Aileen Carter, who pre-deceased him in 2018.Throughout his life, John’s love for his family remained constant. He also was able to continue to live independently. His Brentwood friends paid this tribute to him: “one of the kindest people you could ever meet, great sense of humor... and will be sorely missed.” They also spoke of enjoying his company and his storytelling.A Celebration of Life Open House is scheduled for Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1pm-3pm at John’s Brentwood home: 1121 Burghley Lane, Brentwood, CA 94513. All are welcome to drop by. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Associaiton. Condolences can be sent to John Fulgaro’s family at: c/o John M Fulgaro PO Box 1083, El Dorado, CA 95623.The family would like to thank the residents of Brentwood Summerset for their support and friendship. It allowed John to stay independent and have a wonderful life. There are no adequate words to express appreciation. Thank you! By blessing him you have blessed us. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-joseph-fulgaro
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019