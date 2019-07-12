|
COHOES John Kobylar, 88, of Lenox Ave. died Thursday, July 11, 2019.Funeral services will be held Monday at 9 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Boght Corners.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday from 3-6 p.m.A Parastas service will be held at the funeral home Sunday evening at 6 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery Fund, 67 Saratoga St., Cohoes, NY 12047To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com.
Published in The Record on July 13, 2019