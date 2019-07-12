Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Resources
John Kobylar Obituary
COHOES John Kobylar, 88, of Lenox Ave. died Thursday, July 11, 2019.Funeral services will be held Monday at 9 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Boght Corners.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday from 3-6 p.m.A Parastas service will be held at the funeral home Sunday evening at 6 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery Fund, 67 Saratoga St., Cohoes, NY 12047To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com.
Published in The Record on July 13, 2019
