John Litherland

AVERILL PARK – John Thomas Litherland, 84, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 6, 2020, with his family by his side. Born November 5, 1935 in Charleston, West Virginia. He was the son of the late John Spencer Litherland and Marie Thomas Litherland. John is survived by his wife, Dorothy L. Litherland, his daughter, Beth Mary Litherland, his sisters Linda Keverline and Judith Thomas, brother, Edward Litherland (Rhonda), step daughter, Patricia A. Christian (Robert), step grandson, Sean T. Landrigan, step son, Raymond E. McCabe, and several nieces and nephews. Being an Army brat, his education involved world travel and schooling. He graduated from Nuremburg American High School in Germany. While working as an Orderly at Samaritan Hospital, in addition to other odd jobs, John attended RPI and graduated with a degree in Engineering, he served proudly in the Army Air Corps. He then embarked on a 30+ year career at Niagara Mohawk. John enjoyed 29 years of marital bliss with his beloved Dorothy over the rainbow, on their very own Yellow Brick Road. In addition to Dorothy, he was devoted to his daughter, two step children, and step grandson. He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian/Corner Stone Community Church in Lansingburgh and at the time of his passing, was an active Trustee. The Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s of New York were strong fraternal organizations John was involved in with Dorothy. He will always be remembered as the “Hugger” to those who knew him best. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Corner Stone Community Church of Lansingburgh. Family and friends are invited from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral services will be private for the family at Cornerstone Community Church of Lansingburgh. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-thomas-litherland



Published in The Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
