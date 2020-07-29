John Matthews

John Arthur Matthews, 92, of Troy, New York, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours Thursday, July 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy. A service will follow the calling hours and friends are invited to stay. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing requirements. Please understand that a maximum of 35 persons may be present in the funeral home at a time.