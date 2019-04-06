|
Troy-John N. Gori, 95 passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Van Rensselaer Manor surrounded by his loving family.Family and friends are invited and may call from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Funeral mass 9:30 am on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy. Burial to follow with military honors at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy.Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-n-gori
Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2019