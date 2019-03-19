|
|
Pittstown- On Saturday, March 16th, John P. Morizio, age 66, passed peacefully into eternal rest at the Westchester Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.Born June 7, 1952 in Troy, NY to Lou and Charmaine (Birmingham) Morizio,, John was a long time resident of Pittstown. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Charlene, and loving daughter, Tracy. A master carpenter by trade, John owned and operated Dura Tech Construction with his father. More recently he brought his skills to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) as a subcontractor. John was highly respected throughout the campus and enjoyed the friendships that developed with professors and administrators. He was particularly close to RPI Project Manager, Rob Carney, and Master Electrician, John Schriner. John took great pride in his work and the fruits of his labor can be found throughout the RPI campus. Of particular note is a floating bench that he built located in the Darrin Communications Center (DCC) Building. John was an avid outdoorsman his whole life and especially enjoyed fly-fishing, shell fishing, skiing and golfing with his friends and family. John will be most remembered by his unwavering integrity and deep loyalty to his family. John will always hold a special place in our hearts.In addition to being survived by his wife, Charlene and daughter, Tracy (Paul) Hoffman, he is also survived by his adoring mother, Ruth Charmaine (Birmingham) Morizio, and siblings Joseph Morizio, Cinderella (Jerry) Farina, Louis Morizio, Anthony (Cherie) Morizio and David Morizio, step-grandchildren, Seth and Bethany Hoffman, along with many nieces and nephews who he adored. John was predeceased by his father, the late Lou Morizio.A Memorial Mass of Christian Resurrection for John will be celebrated by Fr. Randall Patterson on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church in Sycaway. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday, March 22, from 4:00- 7:00 P.M. at the Howard B. Tate and Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, located in Raymertown.As a way to thank the ambulance crew for their help, love and support offered to John, the family would appreciate contributions in lieu of flowers be made to the Pittstown Volunteer Emergency Corps., 60 Parker School Road, Johnsonville, New York 12094 in memory of John P. Morizio. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-p-morizio
Published in The Record on Mar. 20, 2019