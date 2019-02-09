Home

TROY - John Peter Norton Jr., 61, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital.John was born on December 19, 1957 in Troy and was the son of the late John Peter Norton Sr. and Gerona Marie (Hickey) Norton. He was a graduate of Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes. He was an Identification Examiner II at the NYS Division of Criminal Justice for the past 18 years. John was a season ticket holder for the Valley Cats, where he enjoyed attending with his best friend Michael, a supporter of the Police and Fire Fighters, avid Green Bay Packers fan, he was quick witted, full of stories to keep his family and friends filled with laughter.John is survived by his close cousin and his wife, Thomas and Karen Martin; friends, Michael (Kerry) Fitch and Dave (Janet) Ennis. He is also survived by several other cousins and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by several aunts and uncles.John's wishes were to have a private service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any Fire Department in memory of John.To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-peter-norton
Published in The Record on Feb. 10, 2019
