Wynantskill - John R. Fisher, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at The Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his family. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Thursday from 4-7 PM. Funeral service Friday at 9 AM at the funeral home. To sign the guest book, light a candle, view the video or for service directions, visit https://www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/John-FisherSr http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-r-fisher-sr-1
Published in The Record on Apr. 18, 2019