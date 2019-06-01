Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9 Glen Road
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9 Glen Road
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Riley


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John R. Riley Obituary
John R. Riley, 83, of Wellesley, MA and originally from Watervliet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna-Mary (Howe) Riley originally from Latham, dear father of John (Maureen) Riley of Natick, MA, James (Joanne) Riley of Norton, MA, Rev. Edward Riley of Brighton, MA, George Riley of Framingham, MA, Kathleen (James) Burke of Hopkinton, MA, Jane (Timothy) Rose of Natick, MA, Mary (Thomas) Nolan of Framingham, MA, and Margaret (George) Gaughan of Hopkinton, MA. Grandfather of 31 grandchildren. Brother of Kathleen (Jim) Pallotolo of Colonie, Ann Marie Riley of Watervliet. Brother-in-law of AnnaRiley of Troy and Jane (Edward) Connor of Albany. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late James and Blanche (Peterson) Riley. Brother of the late James Riley, George (Zelda) Riley, Thomas (Dottie) Riley and Vincent Riley. Grandfather of the late Veronica Rose. Funeral Mass Monday, June 3 at 11:30am at St. John the EvangelistChurch, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley, MA. Visiting hours Sunday, June 2 from 3-7pm also at St. John Church. Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Needham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Seminary, 127 Lake Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Arrangements by Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, MA. For online guestbook please visit www.burkefamilyfuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-r-riley
Published in The Record on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now