John R. Riley, 83, of Wellesley, MA and originally from Watervliet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna-Mary (Howe) Riley originally from Latham, dear father of John (Maureen) Riley of Natick, MA, James (Joanne) Riley of Norton, MA, Rev. Edward Riley of Brighton, MA, George Riley of Framingham, MA, Kathleen (James) Burke of Hopkinton, MA, Jane (Timothy) Rose of Natick, MA, Mary (Thomas) Nolan of Framingham, MA, and Margaret (George) Gaughan of Hopkinton, MA. Grandfather of 31 grandchildren. Brother of Kathleen (Jim) Pallotolo of Colonie, Ann Marie Riley of Watervliet. Brother-in-law of AnnaRiley of Troy and Jane (Edward) Connor of Albany. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late James and Blanche (Peterson) Riley. Brother of the late James Riley, George (Zelda) Riley, Thomas (Dottie) Riley and Vincent Riley. Grandfather of the late Veronica Rose. Funeral Mass Monday, June 3 at 11:30am at St. John the EvangelistChurch, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley, MA. Visiting hours Sunday, June 2 from 3-7pm also at St. John Church. Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Needham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Seminary, 127 Lake Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Arrangements by Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, MA. For online guestbook please visit www.burkefamilyfuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-r-riley
Published in The Record on June 2, 2019