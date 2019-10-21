|
John R. Ostwald, 69, died on October 19, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. He waged a horrendous year-long battle against Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer with characteristic humor, determination, and grit. Born February 21, 1950, to Josephine Rea Smith and the late Carl Ostwald, he is the cherished husband of Kyra L. Te Paske.John attended St. Anthony’s School, LaSalle Institute, HVCC and received his Masters from Hofstra University. John was a Professor of Psychology at HVCC retiring in 2015. He was a columnist for The Record and Saratogian newspapers. John had authored War, Sacrifice and Coming Home, for Soldier’s Heart, a nonprofit organization assisting veterans. John was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era and was an advocate for veterans. He was a true humanitarian. John enjoyed playing piano at local events and especially nursing homes, with his mom along to dance. John loved to play poker and had participated in tournaments in the area as well as Las Vegas.Survivors besides his wife and mother include his sister Carla (Mark) Schlesinger, niece Crystal (Ken) Swinton, sisters-in-law Sue Ellyn (Timothy) Smith and LeeAnn Gillum (William Birt), father-in-law Bruce (Susanna) Te Paske, aunt Catherine Esposito, cousins Josephine Esposito and Pat (Vincenza) Zucaro, and sons Nicholas and Jackson. Life-long friends, Angelo Miele, John Capano, and Dominic Russomanno, along with numerous cousins and friends, also survive him. He was predeceased by cousins Michael Debboli and Patrick Esposito.In following with John’s wishes, there will be a Memorial Mass on October 25th, at 9:30 AM, at St. Anthony of Padua Church 28 State St., Troy, NY, and a Celebration of his life immediately following at the Italian Community Center, 1450 5th Ave., Troy, NY. Inurnment will be private at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy, NY, along-side his father.In lieu of flowers, please donate in John Rea Ostwald’s name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network via website, phone, or mail: Website secure form: https://www.pancan.org/contact-us/Or Call: 1-800-272-6226. Or download a donation form/print:https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1 and mail to: 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200 Manhattan, CA 90266Arrangements are entrusted to the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd Street, Troy, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/professor-john-rea-ostwald
Published in The Record on Oct. 23, 2019