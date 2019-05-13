|
John Rocheleau, age 58, of San Mateo, CA, passed away suddenly on May 10, 2019. He is survived by parents, Raymond E. Rocheleau, Jr. & Judith Rocheleau; children, Alexander Rocheleau, Lauren Rocheleau, and Kate Rocheleau; grandchildren, Mason & Addyson Rocheleau; sisters, Carol Levesque (Dan), Judy Windover (Sam O’Donoghue), Terri Taylor (Gregg), Kimberley Colangelo (Gary), and Sandi Pastore (Steven); and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-rocheleau
Published in The Record on May 14, 2019