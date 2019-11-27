|
|
Troy – John “Jack” Sickles, 90, passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital.Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Albert Sickles and Catherine Roddy Sickles.Jack was a carpet mechanic installer and he retired from Troy Central Schools as the senior custodian.Jack was a lifetime member of the Emerald Club in Troy and a lifetime member of the Elks Club in North Greenbush.He is survived by his daughter Patricia (Kevin) Juliano of Troy, his son John Sickles (Zoe) Sickles of Troy, his grandchildren Kevin (Heather) Juliano of Saratoga Springs, John (Christine) Sickles of Canandaigua, Daniel (Kelly) Juliano of Latham, Bridget (Simon) Sickles-McFall of Salt Lake City, UT., Bryan Juliano of Waterford, his eleven great grandchildren, his brother Joseph (Jane) Sickles of Cohoes, his longtime companion Virginia, his special friend and nephew Gary Fox and several other nieces and nephews.In addition to his mother, father, Jack was predeceased by his wife Lois and his siblings Tom Sickles, George Sickles and Helen Fox. Family and friends are invited and may call Sunday December 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral service will be 10:00 am on Monday December 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy.Memorial donations in memory of Jack may be made to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. www.communityhospice.org.www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-jack-sickles
Published in The Record on Nov. 28, 2019