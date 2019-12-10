|
Poestenkill - John T. McMeel Jr, 80, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at Riverside Rehab & Nursing Center Castleton On Hudson, six days before his 81st birthday, after a long illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late John McMeel Sr. and Mary Ursula O'Brien McMeel. He had resided on Lawrence Road in Poestenkill most of his life.Jack was a greeter and stock person at Bubie's Store in Poestenkill for several years.He was an honorary member of the Sullivan-Jones Poestenkill and Poestenkill Fire Company and active in all their activities. He was involved with starting the girls softball league in Poestenkill. Jack loved to play bingo at the South Schodack Fire Company.Survivors include two sisters, Joyce (James) McCormick, Averill Park and Janice (Michael) Diduch, Poestenkill and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gerald J. McMeel.Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 4392 Route 150, West Sand Lake on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-7PM.Funeral service will be held Friday at 10AM at the funeral home and at 10:30AM at St. Henry’s Church Old Route 66 in Averill Park where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Thomas Holmes, Pastor, officiating.Interment will be in New Rural Cemetery Rensselaer.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of John T. McMeel Jr to the Poestenkill Fire Company Poestenkill, NY 12140.To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-jack-t-mcmeel-jr
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019