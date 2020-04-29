The Record Obituaries
|
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
John Traver Obituary
Troy-John E. Traver, 58 passed away on April 27, 2020. Raised and educated in Troy, he was the son of Frank Traver and Barbara Coulson Traver.John graduated from Lansingburgh High School, class of 1980, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Physics and Atmospheric Science from SUNY, Albany and his Master’s Degree in Secondary Education also from SUNY Albany. He was a member of the Eagle Scouts, Adirondack 46ER, the Fort Orange Stamp Club and an avid golfer at Frear Park.He is survived by his parents Frank and Barbara Traver, his sisters Joan Traver and Joy Jones, his niece Laura Jones, his uncles George (Kathy) Traver, Danton Coulson and John (Paulette) Coulson and his good friend Carol Foglio. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private and burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery. Troy. Memorial donations in memory of John may be made to Epilepsy Foundation www.donate.epilepsy.com. Online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2020
