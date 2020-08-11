Albany-John W. Riles, 90, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. as well as to his Funeral Service that morning which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., both in the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182, followed by interment in Memory’s Garden in Colonie. Please offer your on-line condolences at anvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-w-riles